A woman who shot, chased and pistol-whipped her ex-boyfriend in a west Houston parking lot was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison.

Veronica Staley, 36, pled guilty to the May 2016 murder of Aljosa (Al) Memovic.

Court testimony revealed Staley arrived nearly an hour before their lunch date on Fairdale Lane after telling Memovic she had brought some of his belongings and "dessert."

Surveillance video showed Memovic approaching the driver's side window of Staley's car where he was shot and then seen running through the parking lot with Staley following him, firing her revolver.

The video also shows Staley standing over a collapsed Memovic, hitting him several times with the gun.

Staley then went to eat Thai food and took herself to yoga class and sunbathing, according to court testimony.

Family members say Staley suffered traumatic experiences as a child and may be mentally unstable.

Prosecutors in the case countered there are people all over the world who may have a mental illness who don't go chasing and shooting others down in parking lots, and Staley should be accountable for her actions.

