Driver captured after allegedly killing woman and crashing into home near Willowbrook area

The sheriff's office said it was the woman's first day in the Houston area.

Example video title will go here for this video

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Sunday near the Cypresswood Drive and W. Cypress Forest Drive intersection near the Willowbrook area.

Gonzalez said the driver of a Ford Explorer was possibly speeding when he left the road and struck a woman. The driver then slammed into the corner of a house before taking off on foot. Deputies found the woman and pronounced her dead at the scene.

According to Gonzalez, friends helped identify the woman as 44-year-old Carolee Dwer. Gonzalez said it was her first day in the Houston area.

The accused driver, whom Gonzalez identified as 33-year-old Joshua Ivie of Spring, was later arrested and booked into Harris County jail. Ivie will be charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, along with felon in possession of a weapon.

Meanwhile, Gonzalez said no one inside the home was injured but that the corner of the property sustained significant damage.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube