Woman seen on video trashing SE Houston auto shop, leaving in stolen car

The outlandish act was recorded on the shop's surveillance cameras. It shows a woman spray-painting cars and using a sledgehammer to break windows and walls.

HOUSTON — A bizarre break-in at a southeast Houston car dealership was caught on video.

The owner of Texas Trust Auto Sales, off the Gulf Freeway near Park Place Boulevard, shared the surveillance video with KHOU 11 News.

It shows what happened early Monday morning.

A woman can be seen using a sledgehammer to break through a wall into an office. She's then seen trashing the office.

She was also seen vandalizing several cars in the lot, some with spraypaint and others she smashed with the sledgehammer.

She wasn't done there...

Houston police said she was eventually able to steal one of the vehicles and leave the scene.