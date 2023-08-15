Video captures woman being Tased and robbed at gas station in east Houston.

Police said the man Tased the woman until he was able to grab her backpack.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A violent robbery was caught on camera as a woman was attacked for her backpack in east Houston.

The video shows the man getting out of a truck before he makes his way over to the woman and attacks her from behind while trying to grab her backpack. The woman fights back before she gets thrown to the ground and shocked with a stun gun. The man jumps back in the truck before taking off.

According to police, the woman said she made several thousands of dollars at a scrap metal yard a few miles away and believes she was followed.

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS. Information leading to charges or an arrest could result in a cash payment of up to $5,000.