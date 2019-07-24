HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 25-year-woman suspected of drunken driving was involved in a series of crashes following a domestic dispute that ended in a rollover overnight, deputies confirm.

This happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 13100 block of Pebblewalk Circle in northwest Harris County.

Investigators with Harris County Sheriff’s Office say the female driver was involved in a domestic dispute with a former boyfriend outside of his home on Pebblewalk Circle. She then left the scene angry in a Ford Expedition.

The woman drove east but the street curves north. The driver crashed into a mailbox and then a parked Toyota, deputies said.

Deputies say the woman continued driving and then struck a Ford F-150 truck and flipped her SUV after hitting a curb.

The Expedition ended up on its side and firefighters had to extricate the woman from the SUV. They added that she suffered serious injuries since she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver was airlifted by Life Flight to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition, deputies said.

Investigators say the woman showed signs of intoxication and could face a charge of driving while intoxicated if she survives her injuries from the crash.

Deputies will also check surveillance cameras in the neighborhood to confirm what happened during the series of collisions.

The woman’s ex-boyfriend is cooperating with the investigation and there were no indications of domestic assault during their argument, deputies said.

