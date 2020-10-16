Woman struck, killed in Crosby hit-and-run

CROSBY, Texas — Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the driver who struck and killed a woman late Thursday in the Crosby area.
It happened before 9 p.m. in the 19500 block of Beaumont Highway.
Deputies said they received reports of an injured woman. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.
A witness said they saw a vehicle stop after the incident, but then the driver left the scene.
A description of the driver and their vehicle has not yet been released, nor has the victim’s identity.
Anyone with information can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.