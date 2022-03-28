Woman claiming she was pregnant steals METRO patrol vehicle at rail stop

METRO Police say the woman got in the vehicle after seeing the window was partially rolled down and that it was left running.

HOUSTON — A woman was arrested after police say she stole and crashed a METRO Police vehicle.

Police said the woman got off on the METRO Rail when she noticed the patrol car had the window partially rolled down. The patrol car was left running by an officer who was making sure the rail car was empty.

The suspect got in the vehicle, hitting and damaging an automatic gate as she exited the Park & Ride area, according to police.

METRO said the officer also left his phone in the vehicle and was able to use that information to track down the car.