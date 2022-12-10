Houston woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches arrested, police say

The woman was arrested and linked to more than 50 mail thefts across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

TEXAS, USA — A Houston woman was recently arrested in connection to several reported mail thefts at churches in North Texas, according to police.

The Flower Mound Poice Department said Graciela Carolina Munoz-Paz, 30, is accused of stealing numerous checks from area churches.

Between Nov. 2 and Nov. 10, police said they got several reports of mail thefts and check forgeries. Police said their investigation linked Munoz-Paz to more than 50 different mail thefts across the Metroplex.

When she was arrested, police said Munoz-Paz was in possession of numerous checks made out to churches from different account holders. Her name wasn't listed on any of the accounts.

Police said they charged Munoz-Paz with mail theft, forgery of a governmental instrument, and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.

According to police, the case has been forwarded to the United States Postal Inspectors.

Outstanding collaboration between our Patrol and Criminal Investigations Divisions! Excellent job ladies and gentlemen! pic.twitter.com/BCjMTLvaG3 — Flower Mound PD (@FlowerMoundPD) December 10, 2022