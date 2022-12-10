Houston woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches arrested, police say

TEXAS, USA — A Houston woman was recently arrested in connection to several reported mail thefts at churches in North Texas, according to police.
The Flower Mound Poice Department said Graciela Carolina Munoz-Paz, 30, is accused of stealing numerous checks from area churches.
Between Nov. 2 and Nov. 10, police said they got several reports of mail thefts and check forgeries. Police said their investigation linked Munoz-Paz to more than 50 different mail thefts across the Metroplex.
When she was arrested, police said Munoz-Paz was in possession of numerous checks made out to churches from different account holders. Her name wasn't listed on any of the accounts.
Police said they charged Munoz-Paz with mail theft, forgery of a governmental instrument, and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
According to police, the case has been forwarded to the United States Postal Inspectors.