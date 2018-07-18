LA PORTE, Texas – A woman is in the hospital recovering after a man stabbed her multiple times inside her La Porte home early Wednesday.

Sgt. Boles with the La Porte Police Department says the home invasion happened in the 10800 block of Dogwood.

The victim told police she heard her dog barking so she went to see what was going on. That’s when she was attacked by a man wearing a hoodie.

The suspect fled out the back door of the home.

The woman was seriously hurt but is expected to survive.

Police investigators and a K-9 unit are on the scene. The investigation is on-going at this time.

© 2018 KHOU