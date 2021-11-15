HCSO: 71-year-old woman stabbed in N. Harris County, one person detained

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the victim may have been stabbed by a family member.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 71-year-old woman was transported to a hospital after she was stabbed at a north Harris County apartment complex Monday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff tweeted about the incident at 11:30 a.m. This happened at a complex located in the 18000 block of Cypress Trace Road.

The sheriff said the victim may have been stabbed by a family member. One person has been detained.

The victim was transported in critical condition, the sheriff added.

Check back for updates on this developing story.