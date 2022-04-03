HPD: Woman may be paralyzed after being shot in the back while driving

The victim told police a man alongside of the road opened fire on her as she drove by in west Houston.

HOUSTON — A woman was shot in the back while she was driving in her car in west Houston Thursday night, according to police.

This happened shortly before 10:45 p.m. in the 11900 block of Overbrook Lane and Gray Falls Drive near South Kirkwood.

Houston police said responding officers found that the woman had crashed her car and had been shot. She told police that while she was driving, a man alongside of the roadway opened fire on her.

Investigators said the victim is expected to survive but there are concerns the shooting may have left her paralyzed.

Police are still searching for the man that pulled the trigger. No other details were available.