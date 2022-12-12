HPD: Woman found shot to death in ditch in Spring Branch area

Homicide investigators are on their way to the scene.

This happened at about 4 a.m. along Antoine Drive and Cyr Street. Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of gunshots in the area.

Houston police said they found the victim, who appears to be in her 20s, in a ditch outside of a home on Harland Drive.

Houston police said two men are being questioned in connection to the deadly shooting.

Police said they have located multiple firearms, bullet casings and a car with bullet holes.