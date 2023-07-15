x
Woman in critical condition after being hit by stray bullet in NW Harris County, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the woman was inside an apartment unit when the shooting happened outside.
Credit: KHOU 11

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition Saturday night after Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says she was hit by a stray bullet during a shooting outside an apartment.

Gonzalez said the woman was inside an apartment unit when the shooting happened outside. This happened at an apartment complex on Mills Road in northwest Harris County. The sheriff first tweeted about the incident at 7:31 p.m.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been taken into custody.

We have a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

