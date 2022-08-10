Woman airlifted after being shot in west Harris County, deputies say

Investigators said the shooting may have occurred in the home's driveway, but have limited information at this time.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman had to be airlifted to the hospital after being shot at a home in west Harris County, according to deputies.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened just before midnight at a home on Waverly Grove Drive, near West Little York and Barker Cypress.

Deputies arrived at the scene and discovered a woman with a gunshot wound to her stomach. She was airlifted to the hospital in good condition and is currently stable, according to deputies.

Deputies said they couldn't confirm exactly what happened and have no suspects at this time, but did say the shooting might have occurred in the home's driveway.