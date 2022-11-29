x
Crime

HPD: Woman shot in the back during possible robbery in SW Houston

Police said the two women were robbed by at least two suspects before one of the suspects opened fire.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a possible robbery of two women that led to one of them being shot in the back.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Monday on Centre Parkway near the Southwest Freeway and Best Elementary School.

We're told at least two suspects in a white sedan robbed two women for money. At some point, one of the women got shot in the lower back by a suspect. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and police don't have an update on her condition.

The suspects got away following the shooting. A preliminary investigation is underway.

