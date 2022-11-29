HPD: Woman shot in the back during possible robbery in SW Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a possible robbery of two women that led to one of them being shot in the back.
It happened just after 9 p.m. Monday on Centre Parkway near the Southwest Freeway and Best Elementary School.
We're told at least two suspects in a white sedan robbed two women for money. At some point, one of the women got shot in the lower back by a suspect. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and police don't have an update on her condition.
The suspects got away following the shooting. A preliminary investigation is underway.