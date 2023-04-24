Man charged with shooting 2 women in Uptown area arrested in Louisiana

Destinee Govan, 25, and the other victim were sitting in a car on Richmond when two guys got out of a vehicle and opened fire. Govan died at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Investigators tracked down Jeremyah Smith, 19, in Alexandria, Louisiana over the weekend and arrested him on a murder charge.

The victim, 25-year-old Destinee Govan, was shot multiple times on Sept. 24 while stopped at the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Chimney Rock. She died at the scene. A 20-year-old woman in the vehicle was also shot but she survived.

Police said two guys got out of a dark-colored vehicle in front of them and opened fire.

Christian Isaiah Williams, 24, was arrested and charged with killing Govan after officers found him with a gunshot wound across the street from the victim's vehicle.

It took detectives months to identify Smith as the second suspect.

Police haven't released any new information about a possible motive or whether the suspects knew the victims.

On the night of the shooting, they said it could have been road rage or a robbery.

"We don't have any information about motive at this time," HPD Assistant Chief Martin said at the scene. "Could be road rage, could've been a robbery. We don't have enough information at this time to make a determination."

Smith was returned to Houston and remains in the Harris County Jail.