Woman suffers gunshot to the face after dozens of shots fired, police say

Police say dozens of shell casings were discovered at the scene outside of a northeast Houston food mart.

HOUSTON — A woman was shot in the face at a scene where dozens of shots were fired, according to Houston police.

Police say they discovered a large crime scene near Jensen Drive and Sumpter Street in northeast Houston around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

They were responding to calls of a shooting when they discovered the injured woman. She was shot at least once and transported to the hospital, but her condition is not known at this time.

Multiple vehicles on the block were also shot and dozens of shell casings were discovered at the scene, according to HPD.

Police don't have a motive or suspect descriptions at this time, but they say a small silver SUV could be the suspect's vehicle.

No other injuries were reported despite a large number of people standing outside of a food mart at the intersection.

The food mart does have surveillance video that police will review to help their investigation.