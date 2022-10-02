HPD: Woman shot by man she says assaulted her for days at NE Houston motel

The woman told police the suspect had assaulted her for a couple of days before he shot her in the leg at the Scottish Inn off the Eastex Freeway.

HOUSTON — A woman was shot in the leg Thursday at a northeast Houston motel, according to Houston police.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Scottish Inn at 14835 Eastex Freeway.

The woman told police that she was accidentally shot in the leg and the suspect left the motel after the shooting.

The woman also told police that the suspect had been assaulting her at the motel for the last couple of days.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Police did not release any information about the suspect.

This is a developing story and additional information will be added to this article if/when it becomes available.