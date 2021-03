The suspect is on the run.

SPRING, Texas — Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times Thursday morning in Spring.

The woman has been taken to the hospital by Life Flight. At last check, she was alert and conscious.

The scene happened just after 10 a.m. at a home in the 4900 block of Fox Mill Lane.

The motive for the shooting is unknown. The suspect is on the run.

We are working to gather more details on this developing story.

Check back for updates.