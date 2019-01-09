HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was shot and killed Saturday night in a possible drive-by in northeast Harris County.

Deputies with Precinct 3 said they responded to a shots fired call at about 9:20 p.m. in the 5900 Hopetown and found the woman dead on a sidewalk.

At this time, deputies have no description on the suspect or vehicle involved.

Deputies said they have been talking to witnesses in the area, but they are not getting good information.

RELATED: Pct. 3 investigating fatal shooting in east Harris County

Investigators said the woman may live in the area. It's unclear how many times she was shot.

Multiple shell casings were found on the street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM