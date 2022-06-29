x
Woman shot, killed after fight breaks out at Channelview home, sheriff says

This scene is currently under investigation.
CHANNELVIEW, Texas — A woman was shot and killed Wednesday after a fight broke out between several people in the Channelview area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. 

This happened at a home on Coolidge Street near the N Shore Drive intersection. Sheriff Gonzalez tweeted about this scene shortly before 1 p.m. 

Details are limited, but the sheriff said several people gathered at the location for unknown reasons, and then a fight broke out. 

A male who lived at the home allegedly grabbed a weapon, possibly an assault rifle, and fired a shot, hitting a woman in the group. She was pronounced dead on scene.

The sheriff said the woman is possibly in her 50 and 60s. 

It's unknown if anyone is in custody.

We have a crew working to gather more details on this developing story. Check back for updates.

