HOUSTON — A woman suffered a gunshot wound during an argument at a gas station along MLK in southeast Houston, police said late Saturday.

The incident was reported shortly before midnight at the Valero in the 6400 block of MLK, not far from the 610 South Loop.

Police arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound to her leg.

She was treated at the scene and then transported to a nearby hospital. She was expected to survive as of last check.

Police said the suspect or suspects fled the scene in an SUV, but a better description of the gunman or woman was not immediately available.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about this crime.

