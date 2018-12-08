HOUSTON - A woman was shot in the head Saturday night in a parking garage near the Galleria.
The incident happened at about 8:10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Sage Rd.
The Houston Police Department said the woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Detectives are trying to find a motive for the shooting. There are no suspects in custody.
If you know anything about this shooting or the suspect please call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.
This is a developing story.
