HOUSTON - A woman was shot in the head Saturday night in a parking garage near the Galleria.

The incident happened at about 8:10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Sage Rd.

The Houston Police Department said the woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Shooting Investigation: 4700 Oakside, Female shot in head. Transported to Ben Taub in critical condition. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 12, 2018

Detectives are trying to find a motive for the shooting. There are no suspects in custody.

If you know anything about this shooting or the suspect please call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

This is a developing story.

