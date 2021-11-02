Woman critical after getting shot in head in northwest Harris County

Anyone with information that could help the sheriff’s office can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies said a woman who was shot in the head late Wednesday in northwest Harris County may not survive her injuries.

The investigation into the shooting, which also injured a man, is underway.

It was shortly before 12 a.m. when deputies responded to the 8100 block of Breezeway and found the first shooting victim. They soon learned another shooting victim, the man, had gone to a gas station along the Northwest Freeway for help.

The man told deputies he and the woman were outside a home when a group approached them. There was an altercation, and someone opened fire.

The woman was shot in the head, but the man was able to flee the scene. Deputies said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspects fled on foot, and a detailed description was not immediately available.