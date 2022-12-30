Woman shot and killed while taking down Christmas decorations in East Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed in the Crosby area Thursday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at a home on Sherri Lane near Lord Road just northwest of Highway 90.
The sheriff’s office said three teens were inside the Crosby home at the time, two 17-year-olds and the 19-year-old victim.
Investigators said the two 17-year-olds were helping the 19-year-old, who is their coworker, take down some Christmas decorations when one of them was handling a gun. The gun went off and hit the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deputies said the gun belonged to the victim's roommate who wasn't home at the time.
Investigators will present the case following their investigation to the district attorney’s office to see if charges will be filed.