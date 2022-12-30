Woman shot and killed while taking down Christmas decorations in East Harris Co.

The sheriff’s office said three teens were inside the Crosby home at the time, two 17-year-olds and the 19-year-old victim.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating after a 19-year-old woman was shot and killed in the Crosby area Thursday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at a home on Sherri Lane near Lord Road just northwest of Highway 90.

The sheriff’s office said three teens were inside the Crosby home at the time, two 17-year-olds and the 19-year-old victim.

Investigators said the two 17-year-olds were helping the 19-year-old, who is their coworker, take down some Christmas decorations when one of them was handling a gun. The gun went off and hit the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the gun belonged to the victim's roommate who wasn't home at the time.