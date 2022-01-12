HPD: Ex-boyfriend wanted for questioning after woman shot to death

The victim's ex-boyfriend, Richard Hemphill, 27, is wanted for questioning in the deadly shooting, police said. He has not been charged.

Example video title will go here for this video

This happened just after 4 a.m. at an apartment complex on Calhoun Road near the 610 South Loop near the South Park area.

Houston police said a woman called 911 saying she had been shot in the back. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators said this started out with an argument between the victim and her ex-boyfriend. The woman was home with her current boyfriend, his brother and her sister.

There were also two young children at the apartment when this all happened, police said. One of the children might be the child of the victim and her ex-boyfriend.

After the ex-boyfriend tried to force his way into the apartment, there was a brief pause in the fight, police said that is when the victim went to a back bedroom and then came under fire.

Police said they recovered rifle rounds at the scene, but no weapon.