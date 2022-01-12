Young woman found shot to death in Rosharon the day after her boyfriend died in a crash, BCSO says

The body of Keniqua Dachelle King, 28, was found Tuesday near FM 521 and FM 1462, not far from the crash scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROSHARON, Texas — The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death and a deadly crash this week involving two people who were romantically involved.

Late Tuesday afternoon, the body of a young woman was found in Rosharon near FM 521 and FM 1462. She had been shot multiple times.

BCSO investigators were able to identify the victim as 28-year-old Keniqua Dachelle King.

They said a man King was dating was killed Monday night in a car crash on FM 1462, not far from where the victim's body was found.

According to BCSO, 19-year-old Traevon Lingard crashed head-on into an SUV carrying a woman and two children.

Lingard and the woman, identified as 53-year-old Ann Cheatham were both killed. The children, ages 13 and 10, were taken to Texas Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.