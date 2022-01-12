Young woman found shot to death in Rosharon the day after her boyfriend died in a crash, BCSO says

ROSHARON, Texas — The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death and a deadly crash this week involving two people who were romantically involved.
Late Tuesday afternoon, the body of a young woman was found in Rosharon near FM 521 and FM 1462. She had been shot multiple times.
BCSO investigators were able to identify the victim as 28-year-old Keniqua Dachelle King.
They said a man King was dating was killed Monday night in a car crash on FM 1462, not far from where the victim's body was found.
According to BCSO, 19-year-old Traevon Lingard crashed head-on into an SUV carrying a woman and two children.
Lingard and the woman, identified as 53-year-old Ann Cheatham were both killed. The children, ages 13 and 10, were taken to Texas Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"This case is still under investigation and all avenues of the investigation are being explored," BCSO said Thursday afternoon.