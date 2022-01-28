HPD: Woman shot during robbery when she and husband went to buy car

Police say a man and woman went to a nearby elementary school to buy a car when they were robbed.

HOUSTON — A woman was shot during a robbery on the southside, according to Houston police.

This happened around midnight early Friday near the Almeda Plaza Drive and FM 521.

Houston police said a man and woman went to a nearby elementary school to buy a car when they were robbed.

The man told police he tried to drive off to get away from several suspects when they opened fire and hit his wife in the shoulder.

The husband took her to Fire Station 47 to get help. She is expected to survive.

So far, no arrests have been made.