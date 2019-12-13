HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating a shooting involving two women that may have been the result of Craigslist transaction.

This happened at the North Bend Apartments located in the 14100 block of Cornerstone Village Drive.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to a shooting call and found one woman shot in the stomach. She was transported to a local hospital is expected to survive.

The suspected shooter left the scene before deputies arrived. However, they say she told a security guard that she met the woman on Craigslist.

Deputies say they have not been able to confirm that though or what the transaction may have been for.

It has not been revealed what led up to the shooting.

