Innocent woman shot twice during drive-by near Fifth Ward, police say

Police said the woman is expected to be OK and they don't believe she was the intended target.

HOUSTON — A woman is in good condition after being shot twice as a gunman drove and fired several times into her home, according to Houston Police.

The drive-by shooting happened late Tuesday night on Margarita Street near Wheatley High School and Fifth Ward.

Police said the woman was inside a bedroom of the home with her family when shots were fired, hitting her twice in the leg. Two children were also home at the time of the shooting, but no one else was injured.

Sgt. Scott with HPD said they don't believe the woman or her house were the intended targets.