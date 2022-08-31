Woman in serious condition after being shot while sleeping in SW Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A woman is in serious condition after a gunman opened fire on an apartment complex during a drive-by shooting, according to the Houston Police Department.
The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on Dashwood Drive near Renwick Drive and Bellaire Boulevard in southwest Houston.
Police said the woman was asleep downstairs when someone drove through the parking lot and began firing a rifle several times into the apartment.
One of the rounds went through the apartment and hit her in the shoulder. She was transported to the hospital where she remains in serious condition.
Police said someone else was in the upstairs apartment when the shooting happened, but the gunfire hit no one else.
Police don't have a motive for the shooting and an investigation is underway.