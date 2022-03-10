Woman found shot to death inside abandoned SUV in SE Houston, investigators say

Pasadena police said they're searching for a person of interest in connection with the woman's death.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Investigators are working to find a person of interest Monday after a woman was found shot to death inside an abandoned SUV in southeast Houston.

According to Pasadena police, its department got a call Monday morning just before 10 a.m. about a woman who was being forced into a vehicle at gunpoint at an apartment complex off Red Bluff Road near Beltway 8.

After talking with witnesses, police were able to identify the kidnapping suspect and the victim as people known by apartment residents, although they did not live there.

Around 3 p.m., investigators said the woman's body was found inside an abandoned SUV on Cedar Crest Street, near the intersection of Mykawa Road and the South Loop. The SUV appeared to be run off the road and ditched at some sort of distribution center. Police said freeway barriers were stored at the location.

Authorities said there were two other cases related to the woman who was found dead and the person of interest that police have not identified. The woman called the police two times in September regarding disturbances, according to authorities.

The man and woman were not living together but did have a child, according to family members. The child is safe, according to police.

An investigator was assigned to the case, but charges were not accepted against the person of interest.