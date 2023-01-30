2 men, woman taken to hospital after possible domestic violence incident in Aldine area, sheriff says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened at a trailer near the intersection of Strawn and Chrisman roads in the Aldine area.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALDINE, Texas — In what's believed to be a domestic violence-fueled situation, a woman and two men were injured and taken to an area hospital on Monday, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The incident happened at a trailer near the intersection of Strawn and Chrisman roads in the Aldine area. Gonzalez tweeted about the incident around 8:30 p.m.

He said a man forced himself into the trailer and shot at the woman, who was his ex-girlfriend. She suffered a graze wound, Gonzalez said.

Another man -- the woman's current boyfriend -- heard the commotion from the other room and confronted the ex-boyfriend with a knife, according to Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the ex-boyfriend attempted to shoot the current boyfriend but his gun jammed and that's when the two got into a fight. They both were stabbed, cut up and had to be taken to the hospital for their injuries, according to Gonzalez.

All three are expected to survive, Gonzalez said.

Here's the update provided at the scene:

Domestic violence resources

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

24-hour hotlines

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Text for help

Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741.