SPRING, Texas — Life Flight is responding to a scene in Spring where a woman was shot.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are at the scene in the 19100 block of Craigchester Lane. They said a man and a woman got into an argument before the woman was shot in the neck.

Deputies have not said whether the man involved in the argument shot the woman.

Officials said the woman is in critical condition.

