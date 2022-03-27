Woman shot in the chest after altercation at nightclub, police say

HPD says the woman was shot by another woman outside of a nightclub near NRG Stadium Saturday night.

HOUSTON — A woman was shot in the chest after an altercation outside a nightclub, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened Saturday night around 11:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a club near South Main and Buffalo Speedway.

HPD says it began as a disturbance between two parties that knew each other. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the chest.

The victim and another woman drove away from the scene before calling the police, according to Lt. Izaguirre.

Police say the victim was then transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.