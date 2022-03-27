Woman shot in the chest after altercation at nightclub, police say

HOUSTON — A woman was shot in the chest after an altercation outside a nightclub, according to the Houston Police Department.
The incident happened Saturday night around 11:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a club near South Main and Buffalo Speedway.
HPD says it began as a disturbance between two parties that knew each other. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the chest.
The victim and another woman drove away from the scene before calling the police, according to Lt. Izaguirre.
Police say the victim was then transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
An investigation into the shooting is underway and police say they're looking for any potential evidence that needs to be recovered, plus also any surveillance footage.