HOUSTON — Houston police said a woman shot her partner multiple times during an argument late last week.

Caila Dilworth, 21, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

Police said she and her 26-year-old partner got into an argument at a Clear Lake-area apartment on Friday around 10 p.m.

During the argument, police said Dilworth shot her partner multiple times.

The victim was able to run to safety before being transported to an area hospital.

The victim's injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

