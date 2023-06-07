HPD: Woman shoots father in stomach at NW Houston home

Investigators said it appears the shooting happened near the kitchen. No one else was home.

HOUSTON — A woman was taken into custody after police said she shot her own father at a home in northwest Houston early Thursday, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston police are still trying to sort out what happened. Officers said the daughter seemed like she was intoxicated.

This happened at about 12:20 a.m. on Brookmere Drive near the North Loop and TC Jester.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man in his early 80s had been shot in his stomach. He was taken to the hospital and is recovering.

Police detained a woman in her early 50s who they said is the man’s daughter. Both lived in the house.

“At this point, we’re still trying to determine what led to the actual shooting,” HPD Sgt. Ignacio Izaguirre said. “We’re getting conflicting statements, but we have recovered two handguns inside of the house.”

No one else was home.