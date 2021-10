The woman was detained after Houston police said she shot and killed a family member Monday in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department said it's investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a northeast Houston home.

A woman, who police believe is a family member, was detained at the scene, police said.

It happened at about 2:30 p.m. in the 12900 block of Sarahs Lane.

HPD said the woman who was detained was related to the man who was killed.