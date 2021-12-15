HPD: Suspect shot three times after breaking into ex-girlfriend's apartment

Police say the suspect was shot three times, but is expected to survive.

HOUSTON — A woman opened fire on her ex-boyfriend after police say he broke into her southeast Houston apartment Tuesday night.

This happened shortly before 10 p.m. at a complex located in the 11600 block of Gulf Point Drive just north of Beltway 8.

Houston police said the woman was home with her current boyfriend when the suspect broke in through the back window. When the suspect got inside the apartment, the woman confronted him.

He then chased her through the apartment. Police said the woman then grabbed a gun and opened fire on the suspect.

The ex-boyfriend was shot three times and ran from the scene, police said. He did not make if far before collapsing while still in the apartment complex.