HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for an unknown suspect who sexually assaulted and robbed a woman who was walking towards her home.

The incident happened on Dec. 29 at approximately 8:45 p.m. in the 8000 block of Buffalo Speedway.

The Houston Police Department Robbery Division said the unknown suspect came up behind the woman and began strangling her until she lost consciousness.

The suspect then dragged the woman behind some bushes and sexually assaulted her before stealing her wallet and cell phone.

He then ran away in an unknown direction.

Police released a sketch of the suspect with hopes someone may recognize him. He is described as a a black man who is between 20 to 25 years old. He is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

He was wearing a white shirt and white pants at the time of the assault, and his hair was braided.

If you recognize this man or have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

