50-year-old woman sexually assaulted at Baytown park; police beef up patrols

The 50-year-old woman was walking the trials just before 11:30 a.m. at Jenkins Park on Crosby Cedar Bayou Road when she was attacked, Baytown police said. The man, who police have minimal details about, ran away. K-9 units were called in to search for the man.

The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries.

Baytown police said it would beef up safety at the park.

“The Baytown Police Department takes all crimes against persons seriously, especially a crime as serious as sexual assault. We recognize the trust our citizens have placed in us and we will not stop until this offender is identified and apprehended. We have increased our uniformed patrols in and around city parks as well as other investigative efforts to ensure this offender is brought to justice.”