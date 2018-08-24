WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing to some readers.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with a grisly crime that stretched from North Carolina to Texas.

On Tuesday, Amanda Hayes, 46, was given the maximum punishment for tampering with a human corpse, according to the Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office.

She was previously convicted of second-degree murder for the death of her husband's ex-girlfriend.

Authorities say Hayes and her husband Grant killed his ex, Laura Ackerson in July 2011. Ackerson and Grant had two children together in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Ackerson was reported missing about a week after she was last seen. Authorities said she was last known to be traveling to Grant and Amanda's home to pick up her children.

According to authorities, Grant and Amanda killed Ackerson and then dismembered her body. The couple then placed the remains in coolers and traveled to Texas where they tried to dispose of them at Amanda's sister's home in Richmond.

Investigators said the couple tried to dispose of the remains using muriatic acid. When that didn't work, they dumped the remains in Oyster Creek in hopes they would be eaten by alligators.

Over the next several weeks, authorities found the human remains in and along the creek and determined them to be Ackerson.

Amanda testified in court years later that she didn't kill Ackerson. She claimed she only helped her husband transport the remains to Texas because he threatened to kill her if she didn't.

The jury rejected her defense on Tuesday and found her guilty in just an hour and a half, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

The judge in the case also ordered that she serve her sentence consecutive to the 13 to 16 year sentence she already received in North Carolina.

Grant Hayes is already serving a life sentence in North Carolina for the murder of Ackerman.

© 2018 KHOU