Pearland woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for brutal bar attack

PEARLAND, Texas — A Pearland woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in brutally beating and sexually assaulting a man during a 22-minute bar attack, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Ariel Cordoba, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault to the attack that happened inside the Fountainhead bar off FM 1960 and Ella Boulevard on Feb. 17, which was during the 2021 winter storm.

Felix Vale, the other person involved in the attack, was convicted last month and sentenced to 82 years in prison.

“This was a vicious attack, and this woman not only participated but she also tried to hide the evidence of what happened,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “Our hearts go out to the victim, who was completely innocent and should have been safe just taking shelter from the cold.”

What happened

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, the 49-year-old victim and a friend went to the bar for a few drinks. Surveillance video showed the two sitting at the bar peacefully when they were confronted by Cordoba and Vale.

Cordoba and Vale then left the bar and came back about 10 minutes later. That's when they attacked the victim who was knocked unconscious within the first five seconds of the beating, the DA's office said.

The couple continued to beat the victim with their hands, a barstool and a gun for 22 minutes until deputies arrived, the DA's office said. It took a little while for deputies to arrive at the bar due to the winter storm.

The victim was also robbed, sexually assaulted and suffered severe injuries, according to the DA's office.