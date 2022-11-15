Recognize her? Woman robs convenience store at gunpoint on Houston's south side

Investigators with HPD's Robbery Division are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for help identifying a woman who they said robbed a convenience store on the south side last month.

This happened at a store on Martin Luthor King Boulevard near Van Fleet Street in the South Park area.

Police have released surveillance video of the robbery.

Houston police said a woman walked into the store with a handgun at about 5 p.m. on Oct. 29. She then pointed the gun at customers and the clerk while walking toward the counter.

The woman then demanded a carton of cigarettes. Police said once she had the cigarettes, she walked out and sped off in a red Kia Soul.

The woman is described as Black wearing a pink hoodie, black shorts and fuzzy pink house shoes.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.