THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Deputies and federal investigators are looking for a man who robbed a bank at gunpoint in The Woodlands on Wednesday morning.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said a woman, possibly wearing a wig and sunglasses, entered the Chase Bank at 8201 Kuykendahl with a gun and left with an unknown amount of cash.

She was dropped off at the bank by a man driving a red SUV, but she left the bank on foot.

Deputies responded to the scene around 8:50 a.m.

Sheriff's detectives are investigating the case with the FBI.

