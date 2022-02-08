Woman robbed at gunpoint while working out of home after her hair salon burned down

Police said the woman was robbed while temporarily operating her hair salon out of her home because her business had recently burned down.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspects seen on video robbing a woman at gunpoint last month.

What happened

On June 22 around 7:50 p.m., two suspects were seen forcing their way into a home in the 8100 block of Lenora Street (near the intersection of Bellfort Avenue and Reveille Street) in southeast Houston.

Police said the woman was temporarily operating her hair salon out of her home because her business had recently burned down. She told police she was only allowing a few customers into her residence.

She said she was expecting a friend to come over, so she left her back gate unlocked so they could get to her back door.

When she opened the door, she was met by two masked suspects, one armed with a handgun. The suspects forced their way inside the home and one of them immediately went to get the cash register while the other one searched the victim's pockets for money, police said. The suspects then left the scene in an unknown direction.

Surveillance video

Suspect description

No. 1: Black, 19 to 22 years old, black hooded coat with graphics in the front, black pants and red sandals

No. 2: Black, 19 to 22 years old, blue hooded coat, black pants and red and white shoes

How to help