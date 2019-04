HOUSTON — Police are searching for a 26-year-old woman who was reported missing and believed to be in danger.

According to the University of Houston-Downtown Police, Nina Yang was last seen at One Main Street in Houston on Monday around 12:20 p.m.

Young was wearing a purple shirt with flowers on the front, blue jeans, black tennis shoes. She could possibly be wearing glasses.

If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts, call 713-221-8065.

