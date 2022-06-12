Surveillance video: Woman punched in face during robbery outside convenience store

Surveillance video of the incident shows the man punching and kicking her before grabbing a $20 bill from her hand.

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for help in identifying a man wanted for punching a woman during a robbery outside of a convenience store.

This happened at about 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 20 at a convenience store on Cullen Boulevard just north of Reed Road in southeast Houston.

Houston police said the victim told officers she pulled into the parking lot of the store and got out of her car. When she headed towards the front door of the store she was approached by a man who hit her in the face, causing her to fall to the ground.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the man punching and kicking her again before grabbing a $20 bill from her hand. He then took off in a silver Ford SUV.

He is described as Black, 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, weighing about 180 to 210 pounds. He was wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.