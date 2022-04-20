Video: Woman pulls down robber's pants during ambush after trip to Houston bank

During a struggle over her purse, the woman grabbed the suspect's pants and pulled them down partially before he took off.

HOUSTON — Houston police hope to identify a robbery suspect who may have followed his victim from a bank off Highway 6 in the Mission Bend area.

The woman said she withdrew a lot of cash on Jan. 19 and drove almost 12 miles from the bank to an office building at 6200 Savoy Drive.

She was waiting for an elevator around noon when the suspect ambushed her.

During a struggle over her purse, the woman grabbed the suspect's pants and pulled them down partially. The robber also lost a shoe during the struggle but picked it up before he ran out the door.

The victim followed him but the suspect jumped into a waiting black Dodge Charger with a dark tint and they sped away.

Police believe a blue Chevrolet Malibu might have also been following the woman.

The victim described the suspect as a black male, 20 to 25 years old, around 5’11 to 6’0 tall and 150 pounds. He was wearing a gray Nike hoodie and gray pants.