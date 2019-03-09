HOUSTON — A woman opened fire on a group of armed men, wounding one, when they attempted to steal her purse as she arrived at her apartment overnight, police say.

This happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at The Reserve at Braes Forest located in the 8000 block of Creekbend Drive in southwest Houston.

Houston police say the woman was pulling into her parking spot at the apartments when she noticed a group of men hanging out near the area of the mailboxes about 20 yards away.

As she parked her car, the men approached her vehicle and one of them reached into her passenger side window, which she had been trying to roll up. Police say the man had tried to grab the woman’s purse before she was able to pull out a handgun.

Police say the woman fired two shots, forcing the men to run from the scene. Then officers received a second call of a man who was found with a gunshot wound on the other side of the complex about 100 yards away.

The man was transported to a local hospital and was last said to be in surgery.

No charges are expected to be filed against the woman. The suspect faces an aggravated robbery charge after the woman told police she saw the men armed with handguns.

